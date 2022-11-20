Indore: Industrialists’ support sought to make PBD meet a success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilaya Raja T. has sought the support of local industrialists in making the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference and Global Investors’ Summit a successful event.

Collector Raja held a meeting with representatives of various industrial organisations of the city at his office on Saturday. On this occasion, he said the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors’ Summit was a prestigious event for the city. He said such cordial welcome should be extended to the guests at both the events in the city that they take back golden memories of this place when they return. He expected active cooperation from all.

Suggestions were also taken from representatives of industrial organisations regarding the conference. Raja said there were immense possibilities of industrial development in the city. With everyone’s cooperation here, industrial development can be given a new direction and new heights. Industrialists Gautam Kothari, Yogesh Mehta, Dilip Dev, Prakash Jain, Mahesh Gupta and other representatives of industrial organisations were present at the meeting. The collector also heard out the problems of representatives of industrial organisations. He said problems related to the availability of basic facilities in the industrial area would be resolved on priority.

