Indore: Indore-US students brainstorm ideas on climate change

Climate change is a reality that we cannot ignore, and without responsible steps, it will become the biggest possible tragedy for the earth. With that in mind, students from Indore researched, discussed and brainstormed ideas for preserving nature.

Students of Class 10 and 11 of Choithram School participated in ‘Climate Change’ project, a global project launched by Take Action Global (TAG), an education nonprofit based in the USA.

The project which witnessed the participation of 27,00,000 teachers and students across 146 countries was supported by organisations like WWF, Generation Earthshot, World’s Largest Lesson, Lego, Build the Change and Cartoon Network.

The students conducted research, brainstormed, discussed ideas, found solutions, took action and shared their findings with their peers in other countries. They showcased causes and effects of climate change at the local level followed by the impact of climate change in the future on our planet on plants, animals, weather patterns, human activity if the earth’s average temperature were to rise by 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

They came up with actions that individuals, organisations and governments can take to address the climate crisis and lastly created prototypes to mitigate the effect of climate change.

As a grand finale, they interacted with their peers of Colégio Israelita Brasileiro, Brazil as well as student intern Hila Davies of Take Action Global to share their findings through videoconferences.

Raminder Kaur Mac, Dean – International Affairs of the school who was also one of the Global Facilitators of this project says, “This project is a wonderful way to unite educators and students for solving the global issue of climate change. This experiential learning activity enables students to come together for the future of our planet, make a difference as well as enhance their 21st century skills.”

