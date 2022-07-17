Indore: Indore-Jodhpur train diverted, Mhow DEMU cancelled

Photo: File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the derailment of two coaches of train No. 19329 Indore-Udaipur Virbhumi Express (19329) at Ratlam railway station on Friday night, the operation of trains to and from the city has been affected.

Due to this the derailment, the Railways is running the Indore-Jodhpur train on a diverted route, while the Ratlam-Mhow DEMU train was cancelled. The Railways has also ordered a three-stage inquiry to find out the cause of the incident.

Khemraj Meena, PRO, Ratlam Division, said that, on Friday night, train No. 19329 Indore-Udaipur Express coach jumped the rails at platform No. 1 of Ratlam station. Due to this, the track was damaged. Train No. 14802 Indore-Jodhpur Express from the city is now running on the diverted route via Fatehabad, Ujjain and Nagda. Train No. 09390 Ratlam-Mhow DEMU special running from Ratlam has been cancelled. The Railways has made refunds to the passengers who booked the tickets.