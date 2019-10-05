Indore: Indigo to start direct flight for Ahmadabad from Oct 27

Indore: Passengers travelling on Indore-Ahmedabad sector have reasons to cheer as leading private airline Indigo is going to start a daily flight from October 27 under its Winter schedule.

TK Jose, Chairman of MP-CG Chapter of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) informed that this will be the third flight on the sector, following two flights of Tru Jet, which are already in operation. Jose said that the flight 6E-227 will depart from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 12.25 pm and land at Ahmadabad airport at 1.25 pm. The return flight 6E-228 will depart from Ahmadabad at 2.00 pm and land at the city airport at 3.10 pm.

Airline sources informed that the booking of the tickets has not started as the schedule of the flight is yet to be uploaded on the system. The schedule is likely to be uploaded on Monday.