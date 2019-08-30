Indore: India Post Payment Bank Opens at airport today

Indore: Keeping in mind the demand of passengers, India Post Department will open India Post Payment Bank-cum-post office in the premises of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport on Friday.

The post office will be inaugurated at 10 am at New Terminal building by Suchita A Joshi, Director of Postal Services, Indore and Aryama Sanyal, Director of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport.

The post office will offer services like speed ??post, booking of registered letter and parcel, savings bank and India post payment bank and sale of philately tickets.