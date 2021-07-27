Indore: In wake of deaths due to spurious liquor in Mandsaur, Congress MLA Laxman Singh bats for decentralised liquor policy in state

Indore

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Chanchoda Laxman Singh targeted the state government over the deaths of people in Mandsaur after consuming spurious liquor and said that the same has been taking toll of people for years and it will continue till the government makes changes in the liquor policy of the state.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Singh said, “Due to the wrong liquor policy in the state, only few people can get the contract. There is a decentralized liquor policy and licenses are made easily in Rajasthan but only few people run the business in MP which increases the distribution and consumption of spurious liquor and death due to the same.”

He also said that the change in policy will help in decreasing crime related to liquor business and also help in increasing employment.

Singh also targeted BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and said that he believes himself as the only boss but it would not work in BJP.

“No leader who joined BJP after leaving Congress will win election in 2023, especially supporters of Scindia. We have so many young leaders and if we push Jaivardhan Singh from Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia and his supporters would not win any seat from there,” the Congress leader said.

Replying to a question on Mamata Banerjee, he said that Mamata is a leader of national stature.

“If leaders of two parties having the same ideology come together, it would be a good alternative for 2024 and change will be seen,” the Congress MLA said.