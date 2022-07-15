Indore: In OMR sheet based exam, 10 questions seek answer as True or False

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a major blunder, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday conducted exam of a foundation paper carrying 10 questions with True or False options even though the exam was held on OMR sheet which provides four bubbles with one being for right answer and the remaining three for wrong answers.

Taken aback by the choices given in the exam, even students who knew the answer got confused over which bubble to fill and which not to.

They informed the examiners about the goof-up who immediately convened the information to DAVV. The DAVV swung into action and issued a notice to the centres stating that the bubble A is for True and bubble B for False answer. DAVV notice further read that bubble C and D should be left empty.

Under the National Education Policy (2020), for the first time in the annual examination, the papers of Hindi and English subjects were kept on Thursday. The questions asked in these papers of two hours duration were to be answered out of four options.

The mistake took place in English paper.

In question numbers 11 to 20 in English subject students were asked to give answer in True or False instead of four options like in the first 10 questions.

Exam deferred as counting of votes on July 20 in Khargone

The decision to extend the date of counting of votes of urban body elections in Khargone from July 17 to July 20 has affected nearly 80,000 students of undergraduate courses taking ongoing exams. DAVV had to extend exam of vocational courses schedule on July 20 because of counting of votes in Khargone on that day.

Examination controller Prof AsheshTiwari said Khargone's college principals had written a letter to DAVV for changing the date of examination as it was clashing with counting of votes in the district. “We have postponed the exam in all districts under DAVV. The exam scheduled on July 20 will now be held on August 8,” he added.