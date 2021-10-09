Indore: In conflict between SDO vs forest guard, CCF seeks PCCF's intervention

Indore

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Indore division has sought further investigation into the complaint by a forest guard against a sub divisional officer (SDO) and wrote to principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) seeking intervention in the matter.

The CCF is not satisfied with the preliminary investigation and the statements recorded so far.

Legal activist Abhjeet Pandey also approached PCCF, CCF and divisional forest officer (DFO) seeking fair investigation in the case. "How would a witness honestly complain against his senior officer in his presence?" he questioned.

Sources said that the dispute between the Ralamandal SDO and the forst guard is being suppressed and the DFO had conducted a one-sided preliminary inquiry in the matter. But the CCF is not very satisfied, because the statements of eyewitnesses recorded were claimed to have been made under pressure. Now statements can be recorded again.

//Employees' union approached CCF, demanded transfer\\

The employees' union approached CCF and sought his help in the investigation. The union officials have demanded that the SDO should against whom the transfer has been made should be transferred so that the investigation is not affected.

//The dispute at hand\\

On Saturday, there was a dispute between SDO Dinesh Vaskel and forest guard Devendra Tomar over performing duty at the main gate of the sanctuary.

Immediately after the incident, the Tomar complained to Tejaji Nagar police station that SDO Vaskel had used abusive words against him and also threatened to shoot him.

Tomar gave the names of Sarla Sondia and Vikas Yogi as eyewitnesses to the incident. SDO Vaskel denied the allegations on Sunday.

//The investigation\\

In the matter, DFO Narendra Pandwa launched an investigation on Sunday and recorded preliminary statements. According to sources, on Monday, the DFO informed about the findings in the preliminary investigation to CCF HS Mohanta.

The CCF did not appear to be much satisfied with the statements of the eyewitnesses. It is being said that the matter can be investigated by other DFOs.

According to departmental sources, old complaints related to SDO are also being called. The information about the matter has also reached the headquarters.

CCF HS Mohanta said, “Many points were missing in the investigation of the case related to the dispute. Information has been sought about other complaints related to SDO. Then the investigation will be done.”

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:28 AM IST