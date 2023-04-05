Indore: In a first, DAVV decides to make millet dishes part of its menu

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Known for many firsts, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – the only Grade A+ accredited state-run university in Madhya Pradesh – has once again taken a lead from its counterparts in the state by deciding to add at least one dish made of millet to the menu at its hostels.

“Not only in our hostels, but millets will be part of the menu of feasts held at DAVV events,” said DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

She stated that the university has decided to promote millets and create awareness about it as United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Millets have been an integral part of our diet for centuries. In addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment with low water & input requirements.

To create awareness and increase the production & consumption of millets, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. To commemorate this, the central government is hosting various interactive activities around millets.

DAVV is the first university in the state to have decided to introduce millets in its menu.

Considering the benefits of millet, we have decided to make it compulsory for the diet of students. “At least one millet dish will be served either in lunch or dinner to the hostellers,” she said.

Dean of student welfare LK Tripathi said that the university is going to soon ask all mess operators to include at least one millet dish in its menu from next week itself.

A committee will be constituted to decide on the millet dishes for the hostel menu.

Will ask colleges to follow suit, says VC

Jain said that the university would also ask colleges under its wing to follow suit. “We will ask colleges to make millet part of their menu as well. There is nothing wrong in adopting good practices especially if it is for interests of students,” she said.

The VC stated that the university would take feedback on millet dishes from the hostellers regularly. It will be ensured that the taste of millet dishes is not compromised.