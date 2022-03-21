Indore: ​In a first, DAVV bans cellphones, cameras at convocation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has banned mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets at convocation scheduled on March 23.

In an advisory, DAVV stated that mobile phones, cameras and other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the auditorium, which is the venue for convocation.

The university stated that bags, briefcases etc are also not allowed inside the auditorium.

This advisory is for students, who are going to get a degree and medals during the convocation, and their parents.

Generally, students bring along mobile phones to get their photographers clicked while receiving academic awards and honours.

Outstation students and their parents also sometimes carry bags and briefcases with them so that they can leave directly to their cities after convocation is over.

The university also categorically stated that children are not allowed inside the auditorium during the function.

“Such an advisory has been issued to ensure decorum of convocation is maintained,” said deputy registrar (administration) Prajwal Khare.

The university also cleared that entry into the auditorium will be based on the invitation card and ID proof.

Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the convocation and higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest.

Besides, Indira Gandhi National Center of Arts member secretary Sachchidanand Joshi will be special guest at the convocation.

On Sunday, rehearsal for convocation was done. Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Jain, rector Prof Ashok Sharma, executive council members, and others participated in the rehearsal.

DAVV media coordinator Dr Chandan Gupta said that it was the first rehearsal for convocation. “The first rehearsal is held with formal wear. The second rehearsal will be held in convocation dress,” Gupta said.

The second rehearsal is scheduled for 11 am on Monday.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:51 AM IST