Indore: In a company, loyalty is two-way street: SP Group head

Indore: Vasant Sanzgiri, Group Head HR, Shapoorji Pallonji Group here on Sunday said loyalty is a two-way street in a company. “Company has to be loyal and worker also has to be loyal,” he said on the concluding day of two-day HR & Leadership Conclave, Prabodhan, organised by students of Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (EPGP) at IIM Indore.

He said the gig economy depends on several factors like condition of economy and the availability of technology. “The gig economy means having paid work and being employed. It’s viewed as a symbiotic win-win contractual relationship between two parties – giver of service and receiver of service,” he stated. “We are in a generation of instant gratification. The gig work is a means to support aspirations as well as life-style,” he added.

Sameer Mathur, HR Director, RBS Services India Pvt Limited, spoke on retaining millennial talent. He said it’s imperative for the organisations to deeply study the millennials as they come from the generation of latest technologies.

He emphasised on the characteristics of the millennials like ownership to access, highly integrated with mobile technology, being health conscious etc and shared why it is important for companies to tailor their products in accordance with the same.

He concluded by talking about focusing on purpose in life, culture, staying transparent and being innovative. “Define your own list, which defines your success, happiness and manages your time,” he said encouraging the students.

The last talk of the day was by Pritam Dutta, Global Head, Digital Transformation & Innovation AB-InBev. Dutta talked about the change in mindset and how companies are changing the way they interact with customers. He also discussed about three core principles to drive digital transformation - extrapolate, elevate and explore. He shared examples of digitisation where radical changes were made in the hiring process.

In concluding remarks, he laid stress on the role of technology in empowering employees through personalised learning and team building. The two-day conclave witnessed three panel discussions, a keynote address, tree plantation drive, case study competition and guest lectures.

Case study competition winners:

1. Team IRMA: Ujwal Nasarpur, Sharadchandra Vilasrao Solunke, Vipul Singh from IRMA, Anand (Rs 40,000)

2. Team Channel 8: Shivani Patel, Sarthak Sharma and Vikrant Sharma from National Institute of Bank Management, Pune (Rs 25,000)