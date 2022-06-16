Indore: In 2 cases of Rs 20-cr money laundering, charges framed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is currently in the news due to the continuous grilling of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is active in Madhya Pradesh too. In two cases of money laundering amounting Rs 20 crore, a designated court has fixed charges against a ranger of the forest department and a property developer of the city. The ranger was posted in Khandwa, while the developer was involved in cheating in Bhopal.

The sub-zonal office of the ED located in the city had filed the two cases of money laundering against both of them. The lokayukta had booked a case of disproportionate assets against Harishankar Gurjar, the ranger posted in Khandwa in 2009. In this case, a designated court had convicted Gurjar and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore.

On the basis of this case, the ED had booked a case against Gurjar in 2010 and attached his property worth Rs 86 lakh, which is currently valued at Rs 4 crore. The attached property includes property in Meenal Residency in Bhopal and three properties in Harda. Sources said that, in this case, charges had been framed against Gurjar in the designated court of the ED in Khandwa on June 3, 2022.

Case against property developer

In another case of money laundering, a designated ED court of Bhopal framed charges against Ramakant Vijayvargiya, a property developer of the city, on June 3. Vijayvargiya is director in Distinct Infrastructure Ltd whose office is located at Vijay Nagar in the city, but his property projects were running in Bhopal. The police had booked a case of cheating people and partners under sections 420, 467 and 471 of the IPC in 2011.

Sources said the ED booked a case against Vijayvargiya in 2012. Vijayvargiya had entered into an agreement with a landowner to develop a colony at Panchavati Enclave in Bhopal on a 10-acre plot. Without getting approval from such agencies as the TNCP and Bhopal Nagar Nigam, he sold plots to 285 people at Rs 16.7 crore. He did not make the payments to the original land seller. The ED-designated court of Bhopal framed charges against Vijayvargiaya on June 3.

Importantly, in the cheating case, the same day—that is, on June 3, 2022—a district court of Bhopal sentenced Vijayvargiaya to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.