Indore: Importance of praying, felicitation, and worship for healing stressed at Bible Mahotsav

Indore

The 10th Bible Mahotsav of the Catholic Diocese of Indore concluded with devotional prayers and gathering on Monday.

On the last day of the three-day Bible Festival, rosary prayer, adoration, and prayers for special intentions were also offered.

For all the people in our country who are sad, sick, troubled or facing some problems, Father Bobby VC, the main preacher, offered special prayers that help in healing. In his address, he cited the importance of prayers and gave a convincing speech on ‘why we should keep on praying in all circumstances.

The Holy Mass was offered at around 7 in the evening, led by Bishop Chacko. The mass saw participation from community members and Fathers including Fr Jomon James, Fr Simon Raj, Fr Patrick Joseph, Fr Thomas Raj Manikkam, Fr Selwyn, and Fr Bobby.

After the Holy Mass, six persons were felicitated by Bishop Chacko, who has been rendering humble services in the Catholic Diocese of Indore for the last several years.

The six members to receive the honours were: (late) Sherry Francis, Shobha Kumrawat, Prakash Kumrawat, Robert Simon, William Raphael, and BA Alvares.

In his message for the concluding event, Father Bobby also explained why we should keep on praying when any difficult situation arises. And why should we thank God?

“God has sent every human being, irrespective of caste, religion, colour, or country, for a specific purpose,” Fr Bobby said. He added that along with this, God has also placed the responsibility on every human being to take his family members, colleagues, society on the path of peace through worship and prayer.

“We should thank God because whatever situation we are in today, it is better than that of many other people,” Fr Bobby said. He gave an example as: if we have a house and a car, then we should thank God that God has given us a lot.

“And now it becomes our responsibility to pray for those who have nothing,” Fr Bobby said.

He added that the same responsibility to pray applies in every situation. “Be it in illness, trouble, some kind of wrong habit. Every human being should continuously give thanks to God and keep on praying,” Fr Bobby concluded.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:23 AM IST