Indore: IMC to legalise 106 colonies; drive against illegal colonies start today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 106 colonies which were in the list of illegal colonies will be declared legal in the coming days, announced Indore Municipal Corporation’s commissioner Pratibha Pal in a meeting of the colony cell of the IMC held on Tuesday.

Commissioner Pal took a review meeting of the colony cell in connection with the action taken to legalise the old illegal colony located in the city.

During the review meeting, instructions were given by the commissioner that claims and objections were called after issuing the drafts of the initial layout of 106 old illegal colonies.

The claims and objections of the colonies would be resolved soon and the layout of the said colonies would be finalised.

Along with this, instructions were also given to take immediate removal action against colonies which are being prepared without permission in the city. IMC will also start a campaign against such new illegal colonies from February 15.

In the meeting, instructions were also given for 98 colonies to be legalised from illegal category in the second phase, after completing all the necessary work.

