Indore: IMC to launch awareness drive on protection of lakes

Indore

IMC started an awareness camp on Saturday to enlist support for development of Sirpur lake and Yeshwant Sagar lake so that they are included among the 46 water bodies in the country which would be funded under the 75th Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav for conservation of water bodies and water enrichment.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the people who volunteer in the drive will be made 'Wetland Mitra ' and they will help in spreading awareness among the public.

IMC’s executive engineer Sunil Gupta said that under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme, Bhopal’s Bhoj Lake has been selected and now IMC is trying to get Yeshwant Sagar and Sirpur lake get selected in it.

Wetland Mitras will raise awareness among people by organising several campaigns in which they will explain the importance of lakes and water bodies in the life of people. They will also explain to them how they can keep the place clean from garbage and conserve it for birds and other aquatic creatures.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 01:03 AM IST