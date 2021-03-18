Indore: IMC seals ​shops breaking ​Covid ​SOPs

Indore

With growing cases of coronavirus infection in the city, Indore Municipal Corporation is toughening ​its stand on people not following Covid ​guidelines.

The corporation, which has been so far imposing fine on people found ​without masks in public places​, on Wednesday started acting against commercial establishments ​that were not complying ​with standard operating procedures (SOP​s​).

In the morning, teams of IMC reached busy markets and started sealing shops of shopkeepers found without ​a ​face covering.

Additional municipal commissioner Virbhadra Sin​​gh said that the IMC has started ​the ​drive to seal shops of negligent shopkeepers who are contributing to the growing cases of coronavirus infection.

“Face covering is a must for prevention from Covid-19 yet many shopkeepers are doing their business without wearing mask thereby putting themselves and others at risk of infection. We have started sealing shops of such negligent shopkeepers,” Singh said adding that they are also acting against shops that are not complying with standard operating procedures.

The IMC sealed as many as 14 shops and institutes ​that were found violating Covid-19 norms.

IMC sealed Shyam Scooter at Madhumilan Square, Pakiza Showroom at Regal Square, Janta Crockery at Jawahar Marg, Gulshan Hotel at Bombay Bazaar, Spar King Partes at Jail Road, Indore Book Depot at Khajuri Bazar, Apna Mobile at Jail Road, JK 12 National at Jail, Hyatt Fashion at Veer Savarkar Road, etc.

Singh said that many busy markets are located around Rajwada Place so they are especially targeting negligent shopkeepers there.

BOX// Nearly 3​,​200 Covidiots penali​s​ed in three hours

In a joint operation, IMC and police imposed fine on nearly 3​,​200 people found to be without marks. IMC stated that these fines were imposed in just three hours of operation conducted on Tuesday. From 6.30 pm to 9.30, IMC and police caught as many as 3​,​194 people without a face covering and reali​s​ed nearly Rs 2 lakh fine.