Indore: IMC plans 60 MW solar plant at Jalud, to save Rs 300cr annual power bill

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to reduce its dependency on power supply from West Discom by setting up a 60 MW solar power plant at Jalud, said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal while presentingannual budget of Rs 7262 crore for fiscal 2022-23, which was approved by the administrator and Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma in a meeting on Friday. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for this project. The plant will be set up on 61 hectare of land.

“This plant will save around Rs 300 crore spent on power used to bring water from Mandeleshwar to Indore. This saving will be a huge relief to IMC,” said IMC administrator Sharma.

The estimated annual expenditure is Rs 7262 crore whereas income is Rs 7129 crore. With five per cent reserved fund, it’s a deficit budget of Rs 81 crore which lays focus on main components of Indore Road Map 2021-2026 including drinking water, urban infrastructure, traffic management, Atmanirbhar Indore, and environmental protection.

Besides, a provision of Rs 746 crore has been made for waterworks.

For water recharge, a provision of Rs 20 crore has been made whereas an amount of Rs 48 crore has been reserved for rejuvenation and maintenance of different ponds in the city including Bilawali, Pipliyahana, Sirpur, Pipilyapala.

Budget has been approved for the construction of two overhead water tanks in Palda area.

SOME MORE BUDGETARY PROVISIONS

--- Rs 50 crore for environmental protection

--- Water committees will be formed in every ward to supervise the rainwater harvesting. 100 per cent rainwater harvesting will be done in 5 wards.

--- Under AMRUT 2.O, Rs 596 crore has been reserved for laying sewerage line network and construction of STPs in 29 villages brought into the city limits in 2014.

--- Rs 40 crore for improvement of IMC run schools. Pagnispaga School will be upgraded as model school.

--- Rs 1 crore for celebrating Indore Gaurav Diwas to be held on May 31 every year

--- 60 health and wellness centres to be set up in the city

--- Rs 500 crore for setting up 9000 units of houses will be constructed under PM Awas Yojana

---- Rs 21 crore for improving facilities and adding newer ones at city zoo

---- Rs 20 crore for setting up playing ground in each assembly constituency in the city

Rs 111 crore for Indore’s Swachhata, plans to develop 29 'green slums'

- Air Quality Index below 50 in the next 2 years

A provision of 111 crores has been made for maintaining and improving the cleanliness standards of the city.

550 Metric Tonne capacity Gobar Dhan Plant which was launched about two months ago will start functioning with its full capacity this year, Pal said adding that IMC has proposed to set up a 200 metric tonne C&D waste treatment plant in fiscal 2022-23.

The second 100-tonne capacity sludge hydration plant, which has been set up at Kabitkhedi will start functioning this year.

IMC has also set a target to develop 29 slum settlements in the city as "Green Slums".

The corporation will also develop two gardens on 4-R concept this fiscal.

IMC has identified 28 markets that will be completely rid of single-use plastic.

Administrator Sharma said that the efforts are being made to bring the city’s Air Quality Index below 50 in the next 2 years.

Rs 879 crore for sewerage treatment

A provision of Rs 879 crore has been made for sewerage treatment. A sum of Rs 150 crore has been reserved for the construction of 35 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) near Laxmi Memorial Hospital and 20 MLD STP near Sirpur pond.

Rs 50 crore has been provisioned for maintenance of newly constructed STPs. A target of laying 100 km new sewerage line has also been set up for this fiscal.

In view of Simhastha, Rs 20 crore has been reserved for tapping outfalls that are making the Kanh river dirty and ITP construction.

Rs 705 crore for laying road network

A provision of 705 crores has been made to lay a road network in the city for reducing traffic burden on the existing roads.

While work on RE-2, MR-5, MR-3 and Khandwa road (from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar Square) is already underway, the IMC has proposed to start construction roads between Banganga Railway crossing to ISBT on MR-10 (RW-1), Kanadia to Khajrana Temple, Musakhedi to Sanwariya Temple (third phase), Ujjain Road to Kushwah Nagar, Khedapati Hanuman Temple to Scheme 155, MR-9, etc. Besides, many other roads would also be widened.

New bridges for better connectivity

- A provision of Rs 47 crore has been made for the construction of some new bridges in the city.

- At present, construction is underway at Kulkarni Ka Bhatta bridge, Bhangarh bridge, Pancham ki Phel, Laxmi Memorial Hospital bridges in the city.

- The IMC has proposed to set up Hathipala bridge, bridge over drain in Tulsinagar, Nyay Nagar bridge, foot overbridge to connect Shiv Nagar on Musakhedi road and Nemavar road and bridge to connect Vinoba Nagar to Chhoti Gwaltoli. Besides, IMC will widen bridge over Teen Imli Square, Sevakunj Hospital (Kanadia Road) bridge etc.

Rs 100 crore for free flow of traffic

A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for improving vehicular traffic movement in the city. The IMC is going to develop four major squares viz Bhawarkuan Square, Vijaynagar Square, Niranjanpur Square and Mhow Naka Square for improving in vehicular traffic. The IMC will also widen left turns and put temporary dividers on different roads etc.

No new tax nor hike in existing ones

There will be no new tax for fiscal 2022-23 or hike in existing ones. The IMC has extended the deadline for payment of advance property tax and avail 6.25 rebate till September 30. The IMC has also fixed deadline for paying property tax, water cess and other taxes without surcharge till December 31, 2022.

Pal said that they did not hike any tax but will ensure that the number of people under the tax regime increases. “In 2020-21, the total revenue generated from property tax was Rs 293 crore which reached Rs 385 crore in fiscal 2021-22 only as we ensured to increase the number of taxpayers,” she added.

Rs 181 crore for developing gardens

As many as 5 locations have been identified wherein tree plantation will be done on a large scale. Dividers will be constructed on all major roads. On the dividers, plantations will be done for increasing greenery in the city. Out of 205 undeveloped gardens, 100 will be developed this fiscal. Besides, 20 new gardens will also be developed this fiscal.

Rs 156 crore for LED lights

An amount of Rs 156 crore would be spent on the replacement of conventional lights with LED lights. A target of installing 79,000 LED lights have been set for financial year 2022-23. The LED lights would be installed in 29 villages which were brought into the limits of IMC some years back.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 01:50 AM IST