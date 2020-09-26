Indore: IMC launches 4R- Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle campaign

Indore: To celebrate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Indore Municipal Corporation started a campaign of reusing old items. The campaign started from September 25 and continue till October 2.

IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, a campaign for reusing of old items has started. The campaign will follow 4R (Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The campaign will end on October 2, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi.

She said that under the campaign 4R methods will be encouraged and citizens will be urged to follow it. The citizens should join this campaign and make decorative items using old items for decorating the back lanes of their houses and garden. The people can also take selfies with their creations and post it on social media by tagging Swachh Indore on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The campaign is to stop the usage of plastic and urge people to use eco-friendly items.