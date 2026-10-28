Indore IMC Imposes ₹2,000 Fine For Water Wastage, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders Strict Action Amid Conservation Drive | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a drive to penalise people found wasting water, imposing a spot fine of Rs 2,000 in the first reported action under the campaign.

The penalty was imposed for water wastage in front of 7 Step Garden on RRCAT Road in Ward 79, which falls under Zone 21.

The action was carried out on the instructions of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Manish Singh and Assistant CSI Ravi Singh, in the presence of the Team Basics personnel.

The civic body has initiated the drive to curb the misuse of water and encourage residents to adopt responsible water-use practices. The move comes amid growing concerns over water availability and the need to conserve existing resources.

The IMC is taking action against those found wasting water as part of its efforts to promote water conservation across the city. Officials are expected to continue enforcement to discourage such practices and make citizens more conscious of the importance of saving water.

The civic body has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage, stressing that conservation requires cooperation from the public as well as enforcement by the administration.