Indore: IMC ​holds review meeting in dry​ ​nullah stretch

Indore:

​To drive home a point, ​Indore Municipal Corporation organi​s​ed a review meeting on cleanliness in a ​clean ​dry​ ​nullah stretch near Panchkuiya area on Friday. IMC officials also had breakfast there.

​​At the meeting IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed IMC officials that garbage and debris should not be there on the road. She instructed that the concerned officials should make sure that when the debris is picked​ ​up from the spot, the place must be cleaned using a pressure machine.

She also instructed officials to pick up the debris and mud spread on the road from Sanjay Setu to MG Road. Also, ​she ​ordered officials to impose fines on shopkeepers who spread garbage in ​their ​surroundings.

She also instructed officials in the meeting to clean and wash the public litter bins kept in the busy markets and streets of the city. He ordered concerned officials to keep inspecting in their areas and ensure that there is no garbage​ piling up​.