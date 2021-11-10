Indore: ​IMC gives 7 days time to remove encroachments

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation officials asked residents and shopkeepers to remove all remaining encroachments between Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri coming in the way of the road widening project within a week, or the IMC would forcibly remove them.

Officials went around making this announcement through a loudspeaker along the route.

A similar announcement, giving a seven-day deadline, was also made for removing obstacles in the construction of Machhi Bazar Road.

Most of the people have voluntarily removed the encroachments coming in the way of the road widening projects, but there are still a few who have failed to do so.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal the proposed road widening between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri is part of the Smart City Project.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:57 AM IST