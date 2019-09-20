Indore: IMC files caveat in Regal Talkies case

Indore: Two days after taking possession of Regal Talkies, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has filed caveat in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court and Supreme Court.

The single bench of High Court had rejected a plea by lease holders of Regal Talkies seeking stay on the ADM’s order to IMC to taking back possession of the theatre land.

On Tuesday, the IMC had taken possession of the land. Since, the single bench order could be challenged in division bench of High Court and even in Supreme Court so IMC filed caveat in both the courts.