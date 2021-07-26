Indore: IMC demolishes two more rickety buildings in its drive against dilapidated structures

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday knocked down two residential buildings continuing its drive against dilapidated structures in the city, stating that they were threat to human lives.

The demolition drive was carried out at Moti Tabela and Gaadi Adda in Raoji Bazaar.

Civic body officials said that they pulled down Mohammad Mehmood’s dilapidated house at Moti Tabela and Satyanarayan Sahu at Gaadi Adda.

First the IMC’s removal gang reached and demolished Sahu’s house, thereafter, the dilapidated house at Moti Tabela was knocked down.

Deputy municipal commissioner Lata Agarwal and removal officer Bablu Kalyane led the demolition drive. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had directed municipal officers to demolish the rickety residential buildings in the monsoon season on a priority basis. Following the orders, IMC officials demolished dilapidated houses with a gap of one to two days.

The IMC had identified 164 dilapidated buildings which it thought is a threat of human lives. Of these, 27 buildings are put under 'the very dangerous' category. So far, the IMC has demolished 11 out of 27 dilapidated houses. IMC has planned to demolish all rickety structures by August end.