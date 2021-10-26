Indore: ​IMC demolishes four buildings built on govt land, notice to three others

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation demolished four under-construction houses being erected illegally on government land in Limbodi. Besides, it gave notices to three people asking them to vacate the houses built on the government land.

Seven houses were illegally constructed on four acres of government land in Shivdham Colony, Limbodi. The grabbed land was estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore.

Armed with JCB and poclian machines, removal gang of IMC reached Shivdham Colony and demolished four houses built by Ashwin Agarwal, Satyendra Meena, Sikander Kala and Amit Kalsi.

Removal gang in-charge Lata Agrawal said that they had given notices to people constructing buildings to demolish their structures on their own. “As the notice fell on deaf ears, IMC demolished the illegal structures on Monday,” she said.

In two-and-a half hours, the corporation toppled all four under-construction structures.

Building officer Anoop Goyal said that three of the seven houses had inhabitants so they were served notices to vacate buildings in two to three days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:37 AM IST