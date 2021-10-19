Indore: ​IMC cracks down on roadside touts giving info on plots

Indore

The IMC has cracked down on touts setting up unauthorised canopies alongside roads to allure people into buying immovable properties.

Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said that these touts would illegally place canopy and banners on the roadside and mislead the citizens by giving wrong information regarding colonies, plots, buildings in the city.

He said that these touts would cause financial losses to people by making them purchase plots at higher rates.

“We have started removing them from the roadside. On Tuesday, we carried out a drive to do away with such touts,” he said.

The drive was carried out from Bapat Square to Ujjain toll Naka via Luv Kush Square.

More than 10 such property touts were removed and their banners canopies were seized.

“This action will continue in the city against such touts,” Singh said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:23 PM IST