Indore: IMC commissioner inspects ongoing Metro Rail work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of ongoing Metro work was taken by the municipal commissioner and additional managing director Metro Harshika Singh on Friday in which she gave several instructions to the officials.

Singh inspected the Indore Metro office and construction site and the commissioner was given a presentation on the construction work of Indore Metro in the office.

The commissioner started her inspection at ISBT MR-10 and after seeing the integration of the metro station at MR-10 she inspected the station located on the Super Corridor via Luv Kush Square.

After that, she inspected the depot and gave instructions to speed up the work. The officials told her about the problems they were facing in transplanting trees and shifting power substations.

The commissioner asked the Metro officials to hold meetings with the concerned departments and sort out the matter quickly.