Indore: Illegal hoardings banned

Indore: Display of hoardings, banners, posters of social, religious or political nature without due permission are banned in the district following an order under Section 144 of CrPC of the collector and district magistrate Lokesh Kumar Jatav.

The order comes in the wake of face-off between IMC officials and supporters of State Health Minister Tusli Silawat over removing the latter’s illegal birthday hoardings in the city recently.

The orders will come into force from Friday and continue till January 5. Action will be taken against those violating the said order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The administration issued the orders after it came to its notice that these illegal hoardings were often obstructing traffic and were the cause of accidents. It was also leading to conflicts, which impinged public safety.

As per the issued prohibitory order, all categories of hoardings, advertisements, cutouts, bill boards, writings, information panels, unipoles and standees have been banned in all urban areas of the district in violation of the MP Outdoor Advertising Rules-2017. Instructions have been given that the local bodies should immediately identify them and remove them strictly.