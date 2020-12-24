Indore: IIT to conduct FDP on research methodology

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to organize an online TEQIP-III supported short-term Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Research Methodology in Science and Engineering" from December 26-30.

Institute chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak would inaugurate the course. Dr Vinod Kumar and Dr Raghunath Sahoo, faculties at IITI will be organizing the course.

Prof Shashi Nath Jha will be delivering a talk on "Opportunity of science and engineering-driven research in Sanskrit allied areas". In addition, Professors from Oxford University, University of Saskatchewan, Canada, IITs, IIM, IIITs have been invited to deliver the talk during this programme.

“This course is in line with the one of the themes of the New Education Policy 2020 on the development of multidisciplinary research culture in higher education. The scope is to enhance the capabilities of scientific writing, presentation, research methodology, and research ethics,” said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.

The objective of this FDP is to introduce the philosophy of research in formulating modern and conventional thought of research design, effective literature survey, various qualitative and quantitative tools, and databases to enhance the research effectiveness following professional ethics.

It will also focus on the opportunity of science and engineering-driven research in Sanskrit allied areas. It will also help the participants in applying proper research methodology and improving their analysis by applying various statistical techniques. The course aims to improve the research skills and competence among the researchers by strengthening their knowledge in their respective area of research.