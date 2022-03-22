Indore: ​IIT Indore gets one more patent, tally reaches 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Dr Anirban Sengupta, a faculty member of IIT Indore, has been granted a patent for his invention titled “Design Space Exploration of Optimal K-Cycle Transient Fault Tolerant Datapath based on Multi-Objective Power-Performance Tradeoff”.

This is Sengupta's second patent and 15th patent of IIT Indore.

This year, the institute secured five patents. First one to secure patent this year was Prof Santosh Vishwakarma.

After Vishwavkarma, Prof Shaibal Mukherjee and Prof Vimal Bhatia had also secured patents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:25 AM IST