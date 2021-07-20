Indore: ​IIT Indore, DAVV ink pacts with AIGGPA over public policy, governance

Indore

Two leading educational institutions of the city, Indian Institute of Technology, Indore and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya separately inked pacts with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), to foster collaboration, and provide an opportunity for professional, scholarly and academic interaction in matters relating to public policy, governance, administration and related areas

At IIT Indore, the MoU was signed in presence of IIT Indore officiating director Neelesh Kumar Jain and AIGGPA vice-chairman Prof Sachin Chaturvedi.

“Both IIT Indore and AIGGPA will hold collaborative programmes in the form of lectures, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, symposia, webinars, training programmes in public policy, governance, administration and related areas,” said Jain.

The institutions would also extend cooperation to each other in the areas of teaching, research, publications and other activities.

The institutions would do preparation of background papers, compendiums, white papers, dossiers, policy documents and on topical issues related to public policy, governance, administration etc to be submitted to the government, which could be of assistance to it, in policy formulation in those areas.

Both the institutes will also be sharing infrastructure, resources and expertise in the organisation of programmes and activities.

The institutions also agree to investigate ways of identifying and inviting serving and retired civil servants, academicians, researchers, faculty members and other competent persons from the other institution to participate in ongoing research or development of programmes of mutual interest.

At DAVV, the MoU was signed in presence of DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and AIGGPA vice-chairman Chaturvedi.

On the occasion, Chaturvedi laid emphasis on quality over quantity in different realms of academia, which included not only knowledge imparted to the students but also the research work generated.