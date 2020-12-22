Indore: IIT Indore co-hosts 10th international conference on SocPros

Indore:

IIT Indore co-hosted the“10th International Conference on Soft Computing for Problem Solving (SocPros 2020)” along with the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), New Delhi from December 18 to 20 in a virtual mode.

The seeds for this conference were laid more than a year ago when in September 2019 the local organisers of this event, Dr Aruna Tiwari and Dr Kapil Ahuja, were invited to give keynote talks at the 9th conference in this series at the Liverpool Hope University, UK.

“This mega event, which happens to be the 1st international conference of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Indore, covered recent developments in the interdisciplinary areas of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Optimization and Soft Computing. The conference received 334 papers that went through a very stringent blind review process. This was done by international expert committee and had a very good acceptance rate of 37%. These papers would be published as two books by Springer,” said IIT Indore PRO Sunil Kumar.

This year, the conference had many innovative features. Prof Chandra Mohan Gold Medal for excellence in Soft Computing was instituted, which was given to Prof Sankar Pal​of ISI Kolkatta. A total of 12 academicians gave keynotes talks. There was a big industry participation with 4 keynote talks by industrialists.