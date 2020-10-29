Indore: IIT-I to open PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside the campus for villagers

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore is going to start Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside its campus which will provide cheap medicines not only to its students and staff but also to villagers residing near the institute.

Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers had sought to know from IIT Indore if it wishes to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The institute gave its consent.

The proposal was kept in BoG meeting which gave in principle approval for opening Aushadhi Kendra. IIT Indore acting Prof Nilesh Jain said that the Jan Aushadhi Center may be opened by March, 2020.

The institute campus, which is located on 502 acres of land in Simrol, has constructed hostels and residential quarters. For convenience of students and staff, utility stores and cafeteria have been opened on the campus.

“Initially, the plan was for opening the Jan Aushadhi Kendra inside the campus. But the institute later thought that people living in nearby villages should also benefit from it so decision has been taken that the store will come outside main entrance of the institute,” he said.

The institute campus is located around 20 kilometres from Indore city. Many townships and villages are located on this stretch of 20 kilometres who do not have access to cheap medicines. Once the store is set up, they have access to cheap generic medicines.