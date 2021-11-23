Indore: IIT-I to design app for groundwater management

Indore IIT Indore is working on designing an app for groundwater management. This was announced during a workshop on “Groundwater Management” held by Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG), IIT Indore in association with IIT Delhi, under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB), The event was organised under the guidance of Dr Niraj Kumar Shukla, convener-EBSB, and Dr Aruna Tiwari (RuTAG team coordinator) with the help of Udit Kumar (EBSB club head) and his team. ​​ IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said, “Water conservation has become a significant issue today with the requirement increasing and resources depleting.

The groundwater level needs to be measured, and corresponding analysis should be done. This app will play a significant role and promote the mission “Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal” of government.”

He also requested the team to explore the possibility to make the app available in regional language.

Dr Niraj Kumar Shukla said, “The app contains many advanced features, including geolocator, add/edit/view/delete data feature, water-level visualization, water-level comparison, and multilingual feature.

The programme's purpose is to explain water management through an app that will be very useful and important for our society to save water.”

Further, Dr Shukla added, “Under RuTAG of EBSB IIT Indore, Dr. Aruna Tiwari and her students Deepali Sukhija, Deepika Sukhija, and Anjali Gupta developed the app under the mentorship of Prof SK Saha, RuTAG Coordinator of IIT Delhi.

An MoU and patent for the app are under process, and the app will be available for use after approximately two months.”

During the event, many officials from Indore, Ujjain, Dewas & Sagar Municipal Corporations and NGOs were present. They raised many questions regarding the utility of the app, and a rigorous discussion happened.

Based on the requirement of society and need of the day, the Institute has decided to continue organising such events and open a platform for a dialogue between IIT Indore, IMC, and NGOs for the groundwater management.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:35 AM IST