Indore: IIT​-I​ to appoint CEO for technology innovation hub

Indore

Indian Institute of Technology is going to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) at its newly established IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation (DRISHTI CPS), a company made for setting up Technology Innovation Hub for System Simulation, Modelling and Visualization.

The hub for which Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned to IIT Indore was approved by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NMICPS) coordinated by the Department of Science ​and Technology.

IIT Indore has invited applications for CEO post of the hub company till February 26.

The CEO will be responsible ​for developing DRISHTI CPS as the leading hub for innovation and research. The hub company will have an office within IIT Indore.

The CEO would manage, coordinate, lead, multifarious strategic and operational roles like project management, business development, finance, and administration. His/her job description is not exhaustive, and the post holder may, from time to time, be required to undertake other related duties.

His role will be to develop partnerships with ​i​ndustry, ​r​esearch ​o​rganisations, ​s​tart-ups and ​a​cademia to develop DRISHTI CPS as a collaborative platform for ​the ​development of innovative technologies and solutions to achieve larger national objectives under the aegis of DST.

He would also have to provide support to the IIT Indore professors, students, research collaborators for their day-to-day research requirements.

He would also have to collaborate with high potential start-ups, and corporates to commercially deploy/transfer the technology and ​intellectual property developed by the hub.

The hub will be supported by the DST for five years, by which it should become self-sufficient and generate its own revenue to continue with its functions.

Candidates applying for the post should have post-graduate degree from engineering and/or business schools with minimum 60 per cent marks. The institute said that MBA degree from leading schools/ colleges and bachelor’s in engineering is preferable.

The candidates should have at least 10 years of relevant experience with a proven track record and experience in both academia and industry.

Initially,​​ the tenure will be of two years which could be extended on performance basis.