Indore: IIM Indore students sneak peek into rural consumers mind

Indore: Utsaha, the annual rural marketing fest of Indian Institute of Management Indore, organised at Janapav Kutti village, concluded on Monday and saw more than 42000 footfalls during the two-day event.

“Sunday saw a crowd of around 15,000, while the second day being Kartik Purnima witnessed an enthusiastic crowd of around 22000+ people,” said the organisers.

The rural marketing fest is held by IIM Indore students on behalf of partner companies to understand rural consumer’s buying behavior.

This year, IIM Indore students partnered with FICCI, Prataap Snacks, TATA Motors, Cream Bell and Pepsico.

They setup stalls at a prominent place of the village and attracted the crowd through various fun activities.

On Day 2 of the event, the crowd was more than interested to participate in the fun activities.

The fest attendees were enthralled by the various games such as darts, ping pong, etc which were interspersed between the various stalls doing disguised marketing research. Through clever questioning designed to understand their preferences, their interests and demography about products, they sought to get insight into the rural consumers mind. After the research, they will submit reports to the partner companies.

This information is used to understand how people from rural backgrounds perceive products, companies, and brands.

"The colours and the festivities is what contributes to major participation of folks of all age during the fest", the organisers explained.

The fest focused on disguised marketing. “Consumer insights from the rural set up is discerned using various interesting activities,” the organisers added.