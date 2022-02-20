Indore: IIM Indore signs MoU with AIGGPA for attracting civil servants towards research

Indore Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) has signed an MoU with Atal Bihari Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), Bhopal, to foster collaboration and provide an opportunity for professional, scholarly, and academic interaction in matters relating to public policy, governance, administration, and related areas.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and AIGGPA chief executive officer GV Rashmi signed the MoU on Saturday. Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, vice-chairman, AIGGPA was also present. Sharing details about the collaboration Rai said, “We are delighted to collaborate with AIGGPA.

This association is in line with our mission to contribute to the betterment of the world we live in. We plan to prepare background papers, compendiums, policydocuments, etc., on topical issues related to public policy, administration, and government and submit them to the government for policy formulation.”

The collaboration also investigates ways of identifying and inviting serving and retired civil servants, academicians, researchers, faculty members, and other competent persons from the other institution.

“We would encourage them to participate in ongoing research or development of programmes of mutual interest,” said Rai. Sachin Chaturvedi noted that IIM Indore is one of the leading management institutions effectively contributing to enhancing the administration and governance, along with its outstanding academics and research. He said that they were pleased to collaborate with IIM Indore.

“We aim to jointly identify and pursue opportunities to formulate and submit new research project proposals or training programmes for possible funding by government and external agencies,” he said He added that the MoU would also encourage collaboration between researchers/faculty members from the two institutions.

Expressing her delight in signing the MoU, Rashmi noted that this collaboration would help both the institutes in facilitating the advancement of knowledge in these focus areas. Valid for five years, the MoU will also include conducting collaborative programmes in the form of lectures, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, symposia, webinars, training programmes, and publication of these literary events proceedings.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:29 AM IST