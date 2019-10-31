Indore: IIM Indore sets up spiritual garden for students to bust stress

Indore: Known for doing many firsts, Indian Institute of Management Indore has setup a spiritual garden for students and faculty to bust their stress.

Spread in approximately one acre area, the spiritual garden has 54 trees (2 medicinal trees each as mentioned in the Vedas) along with multiple aromatic medicinal and aromatic herbs. These include Tulsi, Aloevera, Insulin Plant, Brahmi, Lemon Grass, Hadjod, Night Queen, Jasmine, Parijaat, Harsingha, etc. among many more aromatic plants.

“There are two purposes of developing this garden. First, following the Clean India Mission, we should be developing areas and landscapes which enhance the aesthetics of the area we reside in. Second, with the kind of busy and fast moving lives we’re living, we need to find some mental peace and soothe ourselves as well. We created this garden keeping in mind the same objective; to provide a place for our students, faculty, staff, and entire community which helps in lessening the stress,” said IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai who inaugurated the garden on Thursday.

He said that a conscience needs to be developed just like a garden, and both take equal efforts and hard work. “Spirituality consists of three things—fortitude, introspective reflection and equanimity. Fortitude stands for being fearless, introspective reflection means having the capability of self-thinking and equanimity is the quality to retain calmness in difficult situations as well. This garden is been developed in a way that all its 27 trees and ‘panchatatvas’ will emit positive energy and aromatic herbs will provide a pleasant area,” he said.

The highlight of the garden is the ‘Panchtatv Track’, which comprises of the five elements namely, sand, smooth pebbles, hard pebbles, grass, wood and water. When anyone walks barefoot on this track, these elements help in acupuncture and provide soothing effect.

“The institute also plans to have a medicated stone in the garden. This stone with immense medicinal properties will be brought from Souparnika River from Karnataka soon,” said Rai.