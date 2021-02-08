INDORE: IIM Indore ranks among top 100 in FT Rankings in Global MBA Programmes 2021

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore is now among the top 100 Business Schools in FT (Financial Times, London) rankings. The institute has achieved Rank #94 in the Global MBA Programmes 2021 for its flagship - One Year Full Time Residential Post Graduate Programme for Executives (EPGP).

“We are delighted to become the fourth IIM in India to secure a rank in Top 100 FT Rankings. The credit for this goes to entire institution, which has worked together tirelessly to make this happen,” said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

He noted that EPGP is an intensive one-year residential programme specially designed for experienced professionals to enhance their knowledge, skills and capabilities essential for managerial and leading organizations. “We now aim to be in the top 50 and will ensure working harder for the same,” he added.

According the FT Ranking Report, the parameters for the ranking were broadly divided into Career Progress, Diversity and the Research/CSR of the institutions, which were further categorised in 21 criteria and included a new criterion - Corporate Social Responsibility. Other criteria included aims achieved, alumni recommended rank, gender ratio, international students, research rank. IIM Indore has received the highest score (9.23) among the five business schools in India in Overall Satisfaction criteria.