Indore: IIM Indore celebrates its 25 years of journey; ​started with​ only 37 students, ​now has biggest batch across all IIMs​​

Indian Institute of Management Indore, which ​had merely 37 ​students in ​its first batch, today has the biggest batch across all IIMs in the country. Plus, it runs courses from two more facilities – one in Mumbai and another in Dubai.

Known for many firsts, the premier ​B​-school in Indore has distinction of being first IIM in the country to come up with after​-​school five-year Integrated Programme in Management​ course.​ It is second after IIM Calcutta in the country with ‘triple crown’​ (EQUIS, AMBA​, AACSB accreditions).

As ​it ​completed its 25 years of inception on Sunday (October 3), IIM Indore celebrated its silver jubilee in a grand way.

Chief guest for the foundation day event was Alpesh Shah, managing director & senior partner, The Boston Consulting Group India.

In his welcome address, IIM Indore director Prof​ Himanshu​ ​Rai​ said that the ‘special secret ingredient’ that helped the institute grow all these years is the faith in each other, trust in togetherness and conviction and commitment to​wards​ the institute. “It is right to say that wherever you go in life is not so important. The important thing is who you are with. IIM Indore is a family and we are all together,” he said. He shared that the Institute focuses on constant growth and development of its participants, and now has foreign collaborations with over 40 universities in 16 nations.

“The institute stands firm on its mission to remain contextually relevant and develop socially conscious leaders, managers and entrepreneurs who are determined to contribute to the nation building,” Rai said.

He shared multiple initiatives taken by the institute, right from providing food packets to the frontline Covid-19 warriors, to producing video modules for the teachers of the government schools in Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion, an IIM Indore Special Cover by the Department of Posts was also released to ​commemorate the 25 years of excellence of the institute.

To make the 25 years special, the Media and PR committee of IIM Indore launched the official podcast – The I-View.

App Pocket-I, which will ​give IIM Indore students ​choice to perform their day-to-day activities with just a tap on the screen, was also launched.

Every year, the institute felicitates its teachers with the best teacher award. This year, the award was presented to Prof Jatin Pandey and Prof Manoj Motiani who received a memento and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each.

The best staff award was also announced on this occasion. Employees who have been associated with IIM Indore for 10 and 20 years were also felicitated on this occasion with the 10/20 Years of service awards.

On this occasion, the top 5 percentile of the PGP, PGPHRM and IPM participants also received their certificate of academic excellence.

IIM Indore also freed 25 birds from cages as a symbol for freedom, growth and prosperity.

BOX// “IIM Indore has over 42% of female participants. That’s remarkable”

In his foundation day lecture, Shah noted that the IIM Indore has progressed not only in the terms of rankings, but also in gender diversity. “It has been said that 50 percent of the brains in this world are women and we must have gender equality in every organi​s​ation to become successful. IIM Indore has more than 42% of female participants and this is remarkable,” he said.

He shared seven key elements for creating an institution: Define your purpose, Create a perfect team, Persist in sustained pursuit of excellence, Keep preparing, Run your own race, Be Bold and Live the values. “Every organi​s​ation must have a purpose and that should be embedded in every stakeholder’s vision and mission. This can be achieved with a perfect team, for a perfect team isn’t about having perfect individuals, but recogni​s​ing the unique talents of every team member – to make a team perfect,” he said.

Being a sports enthusiast, he shared multiple sports videos to explain how persistence and hard work helps a person succeed in life. “Life is a marathon and we need to prepare over and over again – to run our own race and not chase each other,” he said. He advised to always live the values- every single time, as values, morals and ethics help you become successful in life.

BOX// Rau Circle to be renamed as IIM Indore Circle

Rau Circle is going to be ​renamed after IIM Indore. “We have now taken an initiative to develop the Rau Circle. I am happy to share that the Rau Circle will now be known as the IIM Indore Circle, and I assure you that we will develop the rotary and the landscape into a state-of-the-art area,” he announced.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 09:53 PM IST