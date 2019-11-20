Indore: IIM-I students’ flash mob at 56 Dukan to promote marathon

Indore: The students of IIM Indore will organise a flash mob at Chhappan Dukaan on November 22 to generate awareness for Udaan-2019, which is a marathon organised by the b-school.

“Chhappan Dukaan, being a bustling street of Indore, will lead to creating maximum public awareness for Udaan,” Udaan-2019 organisers said. The marathon is scheduled to be held on November 24. The theme for this year’s marathon is, ‘Running for a healthier community’.

“Amidst the busy lifestyle, we tend to forget the wall on which we paint our life, that is, our health. With changing lifestyle, we have several health problems - both physical and mental. Hence, Udaan took the theme this year to create awareness on bringing up a healthier community,” the organisers said.

Race director Vishal Singhal will deliver a talk about importance of Udaan while focusing on this year’s theme.

The first edition of Udaan took off in 2008 with an objective to make a difference in the society. Until 2016, Udaan was called Indore Marathon and every year, Udaan associated itself with a social cause and created maximum awareness about it. Udaan, in which about 2,000 people participate every year, runs with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision - “Be the change we wish to see in the world”.