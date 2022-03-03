Indore: ​IGNOU UG courses stretch, students cry foul

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Undergraduate students of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are facing trying times as their second-year exams are starting from Thursday even as they are required to submit assignments for third year in March despite the fact that they have not been provided with the study material so far.

“Firstly our second-year exam is running a good one year behind schedule. Plus, we have been asked to submit assignments for final year in March. We have not been provided with the books for the third year as yet but still, the university is asking us for submitting assignments for the third year this month itself so that it can hold final year exams in June,” said a student wishing anonynimity.

The students of the 2019 batch claimed that they were assured of promotion to second year on the basis of assignment as their first-year exams could not be held in June, 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 that year.

“We were told we would be promoted to the second year on the basis of assignment. However, later we were told that our assessment of first-year exam would be done on the basis of second-year exam which was scheduled in June 2021. Following the second wave of Covid-19, the exam date was extended and scheduled for October 2021 which later was fixed during March 2021. In another notification, IGNOU stated that the average marking for first-year exams will be done on the basis of our second-year exam which is going to be held in offline mode,” the students claimed.

They stated that they are eligible for third-year exams in June this year but they are subjected to second year exams just three months before their final exams.

“All we want IGNOU is to cancel second-year exams and promote us to third year. We also want IGNOU to provide us with study material for third-year exams due in June so that we can complete our three-year degree course within the prescribed time limit. Average marking if first two years can be done considering our final year exam scores,” the students stated.

They also demanded for extension in deadline for submission of assignments for third year. Until we are provided with books for third year, assignments should not be sought from us, he added.

The students said that they had raised their grievance with IGNOU authorities but to no avail.

Gap in papers also an issue

Students with different subject combinations also alleged they were not given desirable gaps between the two papers. “There are no gaps in three to four papers for students who have taken certain combinations. We are under triple pressure – firstly no gaps among some papers of the second year, secondly we have to submit assignments for the third year in this very month and thirdly we have to take final year exams just two months after our second year exams are over so that our degree course ends within the prescribed time period,” the students alleged. The students claimed that they face a bleak future due to arbitrary and unjustified decisions of IGNOU.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:42 PM IST