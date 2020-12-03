Indore: IET students to make solar energy equipment for incubation centre

Indore: Institute of Engineering and Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is soon going to rope its students into the task of preparing solar energy equipment for its proposed incubation centre.

After taking approval from executive council, the institute would ink and MoU with ‘solar man’ Chetan Solanki who will guide students on the solar project.

Solanki who is on ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ visited IET and talked to faculty there.

IET director Dr Sanjeev Tekker said that initially students are going to make solar small energy gadgets/appliances as mobile chargers, fans, tube lights etc.