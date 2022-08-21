Indore: IDA’s to start construction of three flyovers around Ganesh Chaturthi

The traffic rush at Khajrana Square |

Indore

In a record of sorts, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) will lay foundation stone of three important flyovers in the city around Ganesh Chaturthi.

The IDA officials believe that with the blessings of Lord Ganesh, the construction of the flyovers will take place smoothly.

The IDA officials work of flyover at Bhanwarkuan, Lavkush and Khajrana will start on the same day.

The Bhanwarkuan flyover’s tenders were called and Rs 47.23 crore tender was approved by the IDA in the board meeting. The Lavkush flyover will be developed at cost of Rs 57 crore and Khajrana flyover at Rs 41 crore. The total cost of the three flyovers will be a shade over Rs 145 crore.

Apart from this, the authority will also conduct a feasibility survey of eight other flyovers that have been proposed.

Lakhs of citizen will get relief from traffic jams

“This will be the most important project for the city. It will benefit lakhs of people and smoothen traffic flow in major parts of the city," said Ram Prakash Ahirwar, Chief Executive Officer, Indore Development Authority.