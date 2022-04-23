Indore: IDA holds grievance redressal camp for landowners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Indore Development Authority (IDA) organised a grievance redressal camp on Friday at three of its schemes at the Super Corridor where land-related issues of ten landowners were resolved.

IDA public relations officer Kapildev Bhalla said that the camp was for solving land issues related to Scheme number 166, 151 and 169B.

He added that the IDA officials met the aggreived land owners and reached a mutually acceptable solution.

The IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya discussed the issues with the landowners and provided reservation letters of land to the ten landowners.

Bhalla said that the camp was held at the IDA’s office near TCS Square.

IDA’s chairman Chawda said that he himself discussed the issues with the people and solved various land-related issues.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:01 AM IST