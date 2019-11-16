Indore: ICSI city chapter adjudged best in country

Indore: The City chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was adjudged as the best chapter of the country in the A grade chapters category for year 2018. The chapter has received this award five times in a row.

CS Ranjit Pandey, national president of ICSI, CS Ashish Garg, national Vice President of ICSI along with CS Dr Shyam Agrawal, past national President of ICSI conferred the award to CS Anurag Gangrade, Chapter Chairman of Indore for 2018 during the 47th National Convention of ICSI held at Jaipur on Friday.

The Award selection was based on the activities conducted by chapter during 2018 in terms of Student registration, Professional Development Programme, Establishment of Study Centers, CS Olympiad, Timely compliance of all guidelines in true & fair manner, complaint redress system and many more activities.

During 2018 Indore Chapter also done various new initiative i.e. ICSI at your doorstep, Knowledge donation, Go Green Initiative, Swatch Bharath Abhiyan etc.

This is continuous 5th Year when the Chapter gets this prestigious Award. During this award ceremony, CS Ashish Karodia chairman WIRC and other senior member of Indore Chapter were also present.