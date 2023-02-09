Indore: ICAI's city branch and SICASA receive best branch award

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been adjudged the best branch in the country. Also, Southern India Chartered Accountants Students Association’s (SICASA) city branch has been declared as the best branch.

ICAI’s city branch Chairman CA Anand Jain informed that every year the country's best branch is selected from 167 branches of ICAI across the country in different categories on the basis of their activities. This year, the city branch has been given the first award in mega category (biggest category) which includes branches of metro and other big cities of the country like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore having have 10,000 to 15,000 members. This award was given for activities done between January 1, 2022 and January 15, 2023.

CA Rajat Dhanuka, secretary of CA City branch said that Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was present as a guest at the 73rd annual function of ICAI. The award was given to Indore Branch Chairman CA Anand Jain, central council member CA Kemisha Soni, Region Member CA Kirti Joshi, Atishya Khasgiwala, SICASA city branch Chairman Swarnim Gupta, Amitesh Jain, Mausam Rathi at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.

The best branch of the country is selected after assessment on various parameters like compliance of guidelines given time to time by ICAI, the branch Administration, Financial Discipline, Innovation, Financial Literacy for Mass, Tax Awareness, Social Work done under Corporate Social Responsibility, Number of Programs done for CA Members and CA Students, Attendance of Members and Time taken by CA Institute.

The timing of the declaration of the awards are more special because both Indore branch and CICASA Indore have got the first award. Both the branches received the awards independently and no award has been received jointly with any branch.

