Indore: 'I was given proper care at private hospital

Indore: Coronavirus infected patients admitted to MRTB hospital are complaining about poor facilities and pathetic conditions at the dedicated medical facility in the city for Covid patients.Though family members of patients were reluctant to come on record to narrate sorry state of affairs at MRTB Hospital, those shifted from there to other facilities openly spoke about it.Prashant Kumar Aggrawal (name changed), who was among the first five to test positive for coronavirus in the city and was shifted to a private hospital from MRTB, in a video message said, “I was initially at a private hospital from where I was moved to MRTB.

At MRTB there were no facilities, no medicines and doctors would also not come for check-up.

Now, I have again been shifted to a private hospital where I am getting all the facilities. Doctors come to check on my wellbeing regularly, medicines are given to me on time. We are also provided with breakfast, lunch and dinner. I am doing fine here.”Another patient Shanawaz Ali (name changed), who was shifted from MRTB to the same private hospital, also stated that the conditions at MRTB were pathetic. “I am happy to be shifted to the private hospital,” he added.However, about an hour before the two video message surfaced, a Whatsapp message posted by a doctor who is infected with coronavirus and is admitted to the private hospital the abovementioned duo were praising, was criticized for poor facilities and unhygienic conditions.I am Covid-19 positive and presently admitted in the private hospital. As a doctor I should have admitted to in a private ward. But I got transferred here. The condition of general ward where Covid patients are kept is pathetic. There is nothing like isolation. One large hall and all patients dumped in. One common washroom is provided where all sick patients are coughing on the basin, here and there. Just imagine how one can spend two weeks here.”He added: “I am recovering from illness but if I have to stay one more week I think I will become more sick.”