Indore: ​I-T officials plant saplings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



As part of Iconic Week, being celebrated to commemorate the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, the officers and staff of Income Tax department of the city planted saplings. The plantation was done on the premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.-1 under the guidance of principal commissioner of Income Tax, Shashi Bhushan Prasad.

He gave the message of environmental protection and entrusted everyone with the responsibility of ensuring that the plants planted survive. On this occasion principal of the school PK Beduye and other senior officers of the department were present. Various species of ornamental plants were planted by all the officers and employees present in the programme.