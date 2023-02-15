e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Husband’s aunt booked for grabbing woman’s land

Indore: Husband’s aunt booked for grabbing woman’s land

After that, her father-in-law’s sister Sunita allegedly prepared forged documents in which she stated that after her brother’s death, she is the only heir of the land in Badnawar, and transferred all the property in her name.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a woman for grabbing the property of her brother’s daughter-in-law. The police are collecting the evidence against the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.

Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwajeet Singh Parihar said that a case has been registered against one Sunit Jain, a resident of the Rambagh area on the complaint of Professor Avani Jain, a resident of Indralok Colony in the Annapurna area of the city a few days ago. Avani in her complaint stated that her husband Aman died due to Covid-19 in May 2021. Sometime later, her father-in-law and mother-in-law also passed away.

After that, her father-in-law’s sister Sunita allegedly prepared forged documents in which she stated that after her brother’s death, she is the only heir of the land in Badnawar, and transferred all the property in her name.

TI Parihar said action would be taken against the accused only after further investigation, he added. 

Read Also
Indore: Scindia stresses on tremendous scope of drones in organic and natural farming at G20 meet
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Husband’s aunt booked for grabbing woman’s land

Indore: Husband’s aunt booked for grabbing woman’s land

Badmash Gang: Delayed report puts a brake on varsity decision

Badmash Gang: Delayed report puts a brake on varsity decision

INDORE BOOK FAIR: Readers’ ‘digest’ romantic, fantasy novels

INDORE BOOK FAIR: Readers’ ‘digest’ romantic, fantasy novels

Indore Municipal Corporation's green bonds oversubscribed 5.91 times on final day

Indore Municipal Corporation's green bonds oversubscribed 5.91 times on final day

Indore: IMC to legalise 106 colonies; drive against illegal colonies start today

Indore: IMC to legalise 106 colonies; drive against illegal colonies start today