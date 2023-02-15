Indore: Husband’s aunt booked for grabbing woman’s land

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a woman for grabbing the property of her brother’s daughter-in-law. The police are collecting the evidence against the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.

Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwajeet Singh Parihar said that a case has been registered against one Sunit Jain, a resident of the Rambagh area on the complaint of Professor Avani Jain, a resident of Indralok Colony in the Annapurna area of the city a few days ago. Avani in her complaint stated that her husband Aman died due to Covid-19 in May 2021. Sometime later, her father-in-law and mother-in-law also passed away.

After that, her father-in-law’s sister Sunita allegedly prepared forged documents in which she stated that after her brother’s death, she is the only heir of the land in Badnawar, and transferred all the property in her name.

TI Parihar said action would be taken against the accused only after further investigation, he added.

