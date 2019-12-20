Indore: Hurdles coming in way of convention centre to be removed, says Divisional commissioner

Indore: Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi assured industrialist that hurdles coming in their way for building a convention centre in Sanver Road industrial area will be removed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 8th edition of the four-day industrial engineering expo here at Labhganga Exhibition Centre on Friday, Tripathi suggested industrialists to consider the convention centre built in Rajendra Nagar by IDA.

The expo is being organised by Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh and Indian Plastpack Forum.

Tripathi said he had been informed that the industrialists had proposed construction of a convention centre in Sanver Road industrial area but were facing problems. He assured to address them.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Pramod Dafaria, AIMP president gave detailed information about the exhibition and informed that the expo was being organised regularly for last seven years and it had been growing every year. This year, 300 stalls have been set up. Dafaria said exhibition has been kept free for all visitors so that more industrialists, entrepreneurs, youth and people from business sector can see the exhibition and gain knowledge.

Sachin Basnal, Indian Plastpack Forum president, said the convention centre was needed for showcasing the products of industries.

OP Dhoot, ex-president of AIMP presented memento to Tripathi. Sunil Vyas, secretary of AIMP delivers the vote of thanks.

On the second day of the exhibition, the state PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma will release the directory of the exhibition.